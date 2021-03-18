15 hospital, health system CEO retirements in 2021

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements have been reported in 2021.

1. Scott Adams, CEO of Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital, will retire in December 2022.

2. Steve Baumert will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

3. Eric Bieber, MD, plans to retire in July as president and CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

4. Ed Bruff will retire June 30 as president and CEO of Saginaw, Mich.-based Covenant HealthCare.

5. Sylvia Getman, president and CEO of Saranac Lake, N.Y.-based Adirondack Health, will retire this summer.

6. Jake Henry Jr. is retiring as president and CEO of Saint Francis Health System in Tulsa, Okla.

7. Jody Jenner is retiring as president and CEO of Broadlawns Medical Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

8. Mark Laret is retiring as president and CEO of UCSF Health in San Francisco.

9. Mel McNea, CEO of Great Plains Health in North Platte, Neb., will retire in December.

10. Tim Moran is retiring as CEO of Chino (Calif.) Valley Medical Center.

11. Wes Murray is retiring as CEO of Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston, Mo.

12. David Spillers, CEO of Huntsville (Ala.) Hospital Health System, will retire in July.

13. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System, will retire in July.

14. Jeff Tindle will retire as CEO of Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton, Mo., effective June 30.

15. Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.