11 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following executive moves made by women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Dec. 23:

Michelle Bookout, DNP, MSN, has been appointed chief nursing officer of Las Vegas-based Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center and Sunrise Children's Hospital.

Natalie Dickson, MD, will remain in her role as president of Nashville-based Tennessee Oncology while taking on the newly created role of chief strategy officer.

Michelle Eckert, MD, a surgeon with Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff, Ark., was recently inducted into the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Cindy Elliott, RN, was appointed president of IHA Medical Group in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Tara Geddes, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer for Floyd Valley Healthcare in Le Mars, Iowa.

Mary Friedman became chief strategy officer for Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center.

Louise Hickman, BSN, RN, CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center was named chief clinical officer for the organization.

Toni Middleton, MD, has been appointed chief of staff for Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Michelle Powell, MSN, RN, was named CNO for Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

Lydia Stockman, RN, was appointed chief administrative officer for the Inspira Health's Mullica Hill and Woodbury, N.J., facilities.

Juli Stover was named chief strategy officer for Mesa, Ariz.-based eVisit, a virtual care platform for healthcare providers.