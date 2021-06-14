10 recent hospital, health system chief medical officer, chief nursing officer moves

The following hospital and health system chief medical officer and chief nursing officer moves have been reported in May and June.

1. Tim Clark, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Worcester, Mass.-based Saint Vincent Hospital.

2. Jennifer Higgins, MSN, RN, was chosen as CNO of Fort Myers, Fla.-based Lee Health.

3. Kyle Leffel, BSN, RN, was named CNO of Indianapolis Rehabilitation Hospital in Carmel, Ind.

4. Valerie Leschber, MD, was appointed senior vice president and CMO of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

5. Jacklynn Lesniak, DNP, RN, was named CNO of Pinehurst, N.C.-based FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

6. Robert Pretzlaff, MD, was named vice president and CMO of Valencia, Calif.-based Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.

7. Sherrie Somers, DO, was chosen as the first female CMO of Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria, La.

8. Christopher Strear, MD, was named CMO of Astoria, Ore.-based Columbia Memorial Hospital.

9. Sebastian Strom, MD, was chosen as CMO of HCA Healthcare's West Florida division.

10. John Voight, MSN, RN, was named CNO of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.