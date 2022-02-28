6 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

As February comes to a close, here are some of the biggest healthcare headlines from Big Tech companies, including Apple and Amazon. 

Here are six of the most recently announced partnerships, as reported by Becker's:

  1. Amazon rolled out its Amazon Care on a nationwide level. The services provide patients with telemedicine and in-person primary care. Amazon added Whole Foods Market, Silicon Labs and TrueBlue as employee customers. 

  2. Amazon was also supposedly looking to potentially acquire Peloton, a move that would be seen as a continued push into the health and wellness space.

  3. The Chan Zuckerberg Institute, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's initiative, partnered with Komodo Health, a data analytics and software company, to provide its software to rare disease advocacy networks. 

  4. Apple rolled out heart health resources in honor of Heart Month, with compilations of information available on Apple Fitness+, the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books.

  5. Cerner has partnered with the U.S. Social Security Administration to speed up the transfer of relevant, patient-directed medical records from health systems to the SSA in an attempt to simplify patient disability benefits claims through clinical EHR retrieval.

  6. Epic partnered with PayZen to add its "Care Now, Pay Later" tool to its App Orchard online marketplace. It's an artificial intelligence-powered tool that determines patients' ability to pay for care and allows providers to offer affordable payment options. 

