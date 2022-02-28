6 recent Big Tech partnerships in healthcare

Listen
Text
- Small
- Medium
- Large
As February comes to a close, here are some of the biggest healthcare headlines from Big Tech companies, including Apple and Amazon.
Here are six of the most recently announced partnerships, as reported by Becker's:
- Amazon rolled out its Amazon Care on a nationwide level. The services provide patients with telemedicine and in-person primary care. Amazon added Whole Foods Market, Silicon Labs and TrueBlue as employee customers.
- Amazon was also supposedly looking to potentially acquire Peloton, a move that would be seen as a continued push into the health and wellness space.
- The Chan Zuckerberg Institute, Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan's initiative, partnered with Komodo Health, a data analytics and software company, to provide its software to rare disease advocacy networks.
- Apple rolled out heart health resources in honor of Heart Month, with compilations of information available on Apple Fitness+, the App Store, Apple TV, Apple Podcasts and Apple Books.
- Cerner has partnered with the U.S. Social Security Administration to speed up the transfer of relevant, patient-directed medical records from health systems to the SSA in an attempt to simplify patient disability benefits claims through clinical EHR retrieval.
- Epic partnered with PayZen to add its "Care Now, Pay Later" tool to its App Orchard online marketplace. It's an artificial intelligence-powered tool that determines patients' ability to pay for care and allows providers to offer affordable payment options.