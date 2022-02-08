Amazon Care rolls out telehealth services nationwide: 4 notes

Listen
Amazon Care’s virtual health services are now available nationwide, and its in-person services will be rolled out in more than 20 new cities in 2022, Amazon said Feb. 8 in a post on its website.
Four things to know:
- Amazon Care, the e-commerce giant's healthcare venture that offers telemedicine and in-person primary care, launched as a pilot program in 2019. Initially, it was available only to Amazon's Seattle employees and their dependents, but Amazon later expanded it to all employees in Washington state and is now offering services nationwide.
- Amazon Care operates in-person care locations in Seattle, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C, Austin, Texas, and Arlington, Texas. This year, the company plans to bring in-person care services to more than 20 additional cities including New York City, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco, according to the post.
- Amazon Care said it has added new employer customers, including Whole Foods Market, Silicon Labs and TrueBlue.
- Amazon Care offers urgent and primary care services, such as COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, prescription refills and preventive care. In locations where in-person care is available, Amazon Care also deploys nurse practitioners to patients' homes, according to the post.