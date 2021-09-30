6 recent Amazon healthcare moves: New hospital tools, accelerator programs & more

Hannah Mitchell - 
Amazon has ramped up its healthcare initiatives, placing a distinct focus on expanding its hospital offerings.

Six health initiatives announced since Sept. 27:

  1. Amazon rolled out three healthcare-related updates to its Amazon Halo wearable device to improve user access to vitals data and nutritional health.

  2. It revealed three new capabilities available to hospitals via Amazon Connect, a feature on Amazon Web Services' cloud. Hospitals now can send automated texts and emails requesting a patient to confirm upcoming appointments, among other capabilities.

  3. Amazon Web Services is committing $40 million over three years to its new global program to support equity in health outcomes.

  4. Amazon Web Services and KidsX, a digital health accelerator owned by Children's Hospital  Los Angeles, have selected 10 companies to participate in the inaugural AWS Healthcare Accelerator.

  5. Amazon made Amazon Genomics CLI, which makes it easier to process genomics data, an open source generally available to the public.

  6. Amazon released Alexa Together, a home-monitoring service to help older adults live independently.The service includes care alerts and 24/7 hands-free access to an emergency helpline.

