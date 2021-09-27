Amazon unveils 3 new capabilities for hospitals

Listen
Amazon has revealed three new capabilities available to hospitals via Amazon Connect, a feature on Amazon Web Services' cloud, the company said Sept. 27.
Three details:
- Hospitals can enable automated outbound communications to patients, according to a news release. A hospital will have the capability to send automated texts and emails requesting a patient to confirm their upcoming appointment. Patients who don't respond can be called to offer another opportunity to verify their appointment.
- Caller authentication can cut out the need to manually verify identity and use voice recognition to verify the caller's identity. Organizations can also create a watchlist with audio recordings of known fraudsters to automatically flag suspicious activity and lower the risks of fraud. Labcorp, a life science company that works with hospitals and physicians, will use this feature to save customers time, reduce fraud and improve customer satisfaction, according to the release.
- Real-time agent assistance is available to assist hospitals in troubleshooting issues they may be having. Machine learning-enabled speech analytics detect issues that customers are sharing during calls to assist the agent in fixing the issue more quickly. Labcorp will use the new call center capabilities to better manage its agent queues with questions ranging from billing activities to clinical, the release said. The company will be able to decrease agent training times and improve agent workflows.