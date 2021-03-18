5 ways Apple has expanded into healthcare in the last month

As Big Tech increasingly finds new ways to emerge into healthcare, here are five ways Apple has expanded in the healthcare sector in the last month.

Apple teamed up with University Health Network in Toronto to test if Apple Watch monitoring can detect early signs of heart failure.



In a partnership with the University of Michigan's School of Public Health, based in Ann Arbor, Apple tested hearing health and noise exposure using Apple's Noise app, which measures noise levels and alerts users when noise levels are unsafe for hearing.



Best Buy and Apple launched remote monitoring services on the Apple Watch to monitor older adults for emergency and nonemergency situations.



Apple and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., are conducting a large-scale study on menstrual symptoms to advance science in women's health and destigmatize menstruation. They released their initial findings this month.



Apple updated Apple Maps with a VaccineFinder to help users find vaccine availability and locations, in a tool developed by the CDC and Boston's Children's Hospital.

