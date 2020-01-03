5 recent vendor contracts, go-lives

Here are five recent health information technology vendor contracts and go-lives affecting healthcare organizations.

1. Epic tapped Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help develop new software that aims to advance prevention efforts of intensive care unit delirium.

2. Sutter Health | Aetna, the joint venture health plan created by Aetna and Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health, partnered with digital health startup Heal to offer members access to on-demand physician house calls.

3. Portland, Ore.-based Legacy Health and Albertina Kerr, a nonprofit that provides 24-hour residential care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, partnered with Epic to address patients' social determinants of health needs.

4. Emory Healthcare and Google sister company Verily will use advanced data analytics to develop new solutions with a goal of improving cost-effectiveness, efficiency and quality at the Atlanta-based health system.

5. Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health has partnered with Empiric Health, a clinical data analytics company launched by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to make data-driven improvements to surgical care quality and costs.

More articles on health IT:

LifeLab hit with 2 lawsuits after data breach that affected 15 million consumers

4 tech-based improvements to employee experience to boost operational efficiency, patient satisfaction

Google's rapid growth is causing culture changes and employee complaints

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.