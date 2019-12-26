SCL Health to apply analytics to improve surgical outcomes, costs

Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health has partnered with Empiric Health, a clinical data analytics company launched by Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare, to make data-driven improvements to surgical care quality and costs.

Through the partnership, Empiric Health's artificial intelligence-enabled analytics software will identify areas for improvement in surgical planning processes and care delivery. SCL Health clinical teams will have access to this actionable data to inform continuous improvements to quality.

"Openly sharing data that our providers and surgeons trust affords us a tremendous opportunity to evaluate variability, to continue our commitment to enhancing our quality excellence, including improvements in surgical quality and perioperative efficiency, and to ultimately reduce surgical cost," Simon Payne, MD, chief medical officer of clinical and operational transformation at SCL Health, said in a Dec. 23 statement.

