LifeLab hit with 2 lawsuits after data breach that affected 15 million consumers

Two consumers that might have had their information exposed after a data breach at LifeLab have filed lawsuits against the diagnostic testing company, according to the Vancouver Sun.

The lawsuits claim LifeLabs failed to protect consumers' information. Additionally, the lawsuits seek to become a class action.

In December, LifeLabs discovered that the information of 15 million consumers may have been exposed after an unauthorized third-party gained access to its computer system. The computer systems stored consumers' names, addresses, emails, logins, passwords, dates of birth, healthcare numbers and lab test results.

After discovering the unauthorized access, LifeLabs secured its computer systems. The company has also been working to strengthen its security.

More articles on cybersecurity:

Florida clinic to pay $85K for violating HIPAA records access rule

Wyoming hospitals hit by cyberattacks almost daily, state hospital association says

4 things to know about Zeppelin, a ransomware targeting healthcare organizations

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.