4 recent health IT exec moves
Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.
- Jean Mixer, chief digital transformation officer and vice president of strategy at Boston Children's Hospital, is leaving the job at the end of the year.
- Angela Yochem was tapped as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.
- Michelle Edwards, DNP, MSN, was named chief experience officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.
- Mendy Goonan was tapped as chief patient experience officer of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.
