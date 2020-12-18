4 recent health IT exec moves

Below are some of the recent leadership changes affecting health IT.

Jean Mixer, chief digital transformation officer and vice president of strategy at Boston Children's Hospital, is leaving the job at the end of the year.



Angela Yochem was tapped as executive vice president and chief transformation and digital officer of Charlotte, N.C.-based Novant Health.



Michelle Edwards, DNP, MSN, was named chief experience officer of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system.



Mendy Goonan was tapped as chief patient experience officer of Lewiston-based Central Maine Healthcare.

