Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings

Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.

Here are seven positions the company recently posted:

  1. Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware: will create circuit and system design for health sensing products, review schematics and layout and drive development of component and module vendors' tester and automation equipment.

  2. Artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering program manager, health AI: will lead Apple's health AI teams in the product development process from concept to delivery.

  3. Systems engineer, medical devices: will provide oversight for software architecture and requirements, coordinate multi-functional approvals for expansion and make software improvements for Apple's medical devices.

  4. Senior legal counsel, health products: will advise executives and their engineering, marketing, operations, clinical and regulatory business teams on research collaborations, partnerships and human subject research. 

  5. Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.

  6. Field studies specialist, health technologies: will design and implement the operational aspects of human subject research and create documentation for execution.

  7. Clinical research studies specialist, health technologies: will identify and organize key information from studies, synthesizing the data for delivery to project managers and senior management.

