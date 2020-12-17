Apple's 7 latest health-related job openings
Apple recently posted several job openings related to its health business.
Here are seven positions the company recently posted:
- Electrical engineer, health sensing hardware: will create circuit and system design for health sensing products, review schematics and layout and drive development of component and module vendors' tester and automation equipment.
- Artificial intelligence and machine learning engineering program manager, health AI: will lead Apple's health AI teams in the product development process from concept to delivery.
- Systems engineer, medical devices: will provide oversight for software architecture and requirements, coordinate multi-functional approvals for expansion and make software improvements for Apple's medical devices.
- Senior legal counsel, health products: will advise executives and their engineering, marketing, operations, clinical and regulatory business teams on research collaborations, partnerships and human subject research.
- Legal counsel, health products: will draft and negotiate agreements that bring about the design, development and distribution of Apple’s health technology products.
- Field studies specialist, health technologies: will design and implement the operational aspects of human subject research and create documentation for execution.
- Clinical research studies specialist, health technologies: will identify and organize key information from studies, synthesizing the data for delivery to project managers and senior management.
