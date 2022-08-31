6 recent health equity investments over $10M 

Here are six health equity investments over $10 million that Becker's has covered since July 25:

1. HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Aug. 29 an investment of more than $20 million for initiatives aiming to improve maternal and infant health.

2. Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Novant Health and the Novant Health Foundation have invested $25.5 million since January 2020 toward statewide community impact and health equity initiatives, according to an Aug. 29 news release.

3. CVS Health will invest $10.5 million to build 50 supportive housing units in Cleveland as part of its commitment to addressing health equity.

4. The University of Vermont in Burlington, MaineHealth Institute for Research in Scarborough, and the University of Southern Maine in Portland were granted $20 million to continue conducting community-based research to further health equity, Vermont Biz reported Aug. 11.

5. HHS awarded almost $90 million to nearly 1,400 community health centers across the country Aug. 8 to advance health equity through data collection and reporting.

6. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) awarded a record $36.5 million to more than 200 local nonprofit organizations in Los Angeles working to address health equity and housing stability.