HHS invests $20M in maternal health initiatives

HHS, through the Health Resources and Services Administration, announced on Aug. 29 an investment of more than $20 million for initiatives aiming to improve maternal and infant health.

"To make meaningful change, we need to center our work on the individuals and families we are serving, and that is what today’s investments aim to do," Carole Johnson, HRSA administrator, said in an Aug. 29 news release.

The awards will fund efforts to support state-led maternal health innovation, improve maternal care in rural communities, increase access to community-based doulas and address infant mortality.

"The Biden-Harris Administration is committed to prioritizing equity and reducing the unacceptable disparities in maternal and infant health," Ms. Johnson said. "Through these awards, we are taking additional action to implement the Blueprint that the President and Vice President have laid out for driving impactful solutions and providing our nation's families with the support and resources they need to lead healthy lives."