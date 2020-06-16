HCA in the headlines — 9 latest stories

Here are nine updates on Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare's executive recruitment, cost-cutting measures and hospital acquisitions and divestitures reported by Becker's Hospital Review since May 1.

1. HCA to sell hospital, exit Mississippi

HCA Healthcare entered into an agreement to sell Garden Park Medical Center in Gulfport, Miss., to Singing River Health System.

2. HCA TriStar hospital names new COO

Joe White is the new COO of Nashville, Tenn.-based TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center, part of HCA Healthcare's TriStar Division.

3. HCA halts plan for freestanding ER in Virginia

HCA Healthcare withdrew a rezoning application to build an 11,000-square-foot freestanding emergency room in Henrico County, Va.

4. Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list

Fortune released its 66th annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies May 18, with 40 healthcare companies making the cut. HCA nabbed the 65th spot on the list based on total revenue in the last fiscal year.

5. HCA, WellSpan Health win Eisenberg patient safety, quality awards

The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum selected HCA Healthcare and WellSpan Health as winners of the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards in two categories.

6. HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball CEO leaving for Corpus Christi Medical Center

Eric Evans was tapped to serve as CEO of Corpus Christi (Texas) Medical Center. He has served as CEO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas) for three years.

7. HCA extends executive pay cuts

HCA Healthcare's executive team will take a 30 percent pay cut until at least June 30, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

8. HCA to invest $25M in small businesses

Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health is launching the HCA Healthcare Mission Fund, a $25 million trust to support innovation initiatives among western North Carolina's healthcare-related small businesses.

9. HCA acquires 2 Florida hospitals

HCA Healthcare acquired two Florida hospitals from Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems.

