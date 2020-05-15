HCA, WellSpan Health win Eisenberg patient safety, quality awards

The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum selected HCA Healthcare and WellSpan Health as winners of the John M. Eisenberg Patient Safety and Quality Awards in two categories.

The Eisenberg awards "identify significant and lasting contributions to improving patient safety and healthcare quality," according to a media release. The awards include three categories: individual achievement; innovation in patient safety and quality at the national level; and innovation in patient safety and quality at the local level.

The awards, bestowed in 2020 for achievements in 2019, recognized Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare for innovation in patient safety and quality at the national level and York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health for innovation in patient safety and quality at the local level. Gordon D. Schiff, MD, a general internist, was recognized for individual achievement.

HCA Healthcare was recognized for developing the 'sepsis prediction and optimization of therapy' algorithm and workflow to support early sepsis detection and treatment.

WellSpan Health was recognized for creating a remote telemonitoring program involving registered nurses for early sepsis identification.

Dr. Schiff, associate director of Brigham and Women's Center for Patient Safety Research and Practice, and quality and safety director for the Harvard Medical School Center for Primary Care, both in Boston, was recognized for his 40-year career dedicated to improving medication and diagnostic safety.

