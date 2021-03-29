6 recent donations to healthcare organizations

Several healthcare organizations recently received donations to fund research, treatments, patient care and renovations.

Here are six recent donations, pledges or bequests reported by Becker's Hospital Review since March 1, beginning with the most recent.

1. Sanford Health in Sioux Falls, S.D., received a $300 million donation from Denny Sanford. The donation will be used to improve rural care in South Dakota, expand graduate medical education opportunities, build a virtual hospital and expand the health system's sports complex in Sioux Falls.



2. Providence Tarzana Foundation received a $50 million donation to support the expansion and renovation of Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center in Los Angeles. The gift, from Donald and Andrea Friese, is the largest ever given to a Providence hospital in California.

3. Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City received a $35 million donation to support construction of its 12-story medical tower. The donation was from the Anna-Maria and Stephen Kellen Foundation.

4. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., received a $60 million donation from philanthropist Helene Houle of St. Paul to support healthcare delivery in Minnesota.

5. Cleveland Clinic received a $15.5 million donation from the Charles L. Shor Foundation to advance neurological care and epilepsy research. Cleveland Clinic said $10 million of the gift will support its future Neurological Institute building. The other $5.5 million is earmarked to support an epilepsy study that is exploring the link between stress and seizures.

6. Mohawk Valley Health System in Utica, N.Y., received a $50 million donation from the family foundation of billionaire real estate developer and casino owner Steve Wynn. The record-breaking donation will be used to purchase equipment and expand services at a hospital the system is building in Utica.

