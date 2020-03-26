Shuttered 157-bed San Francisco hospital may reopen

Gov. Gavin Newsom is in talks with Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health to reopen one of its recently closed hospitals in San Francisco to boost the number of patient beds in the state, according to The San Francisco Examiner.

Mr. Newsom said earlier in the week that California will need 50,000 more beds to care for COVID-19 patients.

California Pacific Medical Center, which is part of the Sutter Health Network, closed its Pacific campus in San Francisco last year. It transferred its inpatient care to its Van Ness Campus, also in San Francisco.



If the facility reopens, it would provide the state with an additional 157 beds, according to the Examiner.

