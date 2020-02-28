6 Cleveland Clinic construction projects in the works

The Cleveland Clinic plans to double the number of patients it sees in the next five years, to 4 million. One of the ways it will expand its presence and access to patients is through new construction projects.

Below are six in the works:

1. Building a new hospital in Mentor, Ohio. Cleveland Clinic CEO Tom Mihaljevic, MD, announced plans for the new hospital during his State of the Clinic address at the InterContinental Hotel in late February. He said it was too early to estimate what the bed count of the new facility would be, but he confirmed it would offer both inpatient and outpatient care. Construction is expected to start this year and wrap up in 2021.

2. Expanding Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute. Cleveland Clinic's Cole Eye Institute will be expanded up to 150,000 square feet to accommodate growth in patient visits. The expansion would increase the number of operating rooms from five to 12 and add 60 new exam rooms. The addition also would house a Center of Excellence in ophthalmic imaging, an expanded simulation room and a larger ophthalmic research center. Construction is expected to start this year.

3. Constructing a new Neurological Institute building. The new 400,000 neurological institute will consolidate outpatient neurological care on Cleveland Clinics' main campus. Currently, it is delivered in eight locations.The institute will offer digitized patient evaluations, imaging, simulation training, infusion therapy, neurodiagnostics and have space for research. Groundbreaking for the institute is set for 2021.

4. Upgrading Cleveland Clinic's Fairview Hospital. The Cleveland-based hospital will undergo a general facilities makeover to enhance the safety and experience of patients and providers. Plans call for improvements to the hospital's Moll Cancer Center, medical office building and parking facilities. Enhancements will take place over the next five years.

5. Breaking ground on a seven-story cancer center at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi broke ground in April 2019 on its seven-story, 185,000-square-foot cancer center. It will stand next to its existing 20-floor hospital in the United Arab Emirates. It is slated to open in 2022.

6. Inching closer to the opening of Cleveland Clinic London. Cleveland Clinic expects to open its 205-bed London hospital in the spring of 2021. Cleveland Clinic is renovating an existing six-story, 198,000-square-foot building in central London for its facility.

