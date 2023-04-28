VA stoppage, Big Tech partners, billionaires list: Oracle Cerner in the past 30 days

From partnerships with Microsoft, Zoom and Deloitte to hiring a former Trump administration official to the stoppage of its Department of Veterans Affairs EHR rollout, Oracle Cerner has had a busy 30 days.

Here are 11 recent Becker's headlines about the EHR vendor:

1. The VA Oracle Cerner EHR system experienced a systemwide outage on April 25, just days after it experienced a five-hour service disruption, The Spokesman-Review reported April 26.

2. House lawmakers introduced a bill giving the VA and Oracle Cerner 180 days to fix the troubled EHR system at five VA facilities, or legislators will consider terminating the project, FedScoop reported April 25.

3. The VA is halting all future deployments of its Oracle Cerner EHR system until it can address problems with the system at facilities already using it, FedScoop reported April 21.

4. Seema Verma, who served as former President Donald Trump's CMS administrator, joined Oracle as its new senior vice president and general manager of its life sciences business April 20.

5. Oracle expanded its partnership with Zoom on April 18 and will integrate telehealth capabilities into Oracle Cerner Millennium.

6. Oracle partnered April 18 with consulting company Deloitte to expand its health technology offerings designed to increase connectivity.

7. Hospitals and health systems using an Epic or Cerner EHR system can access Microsoft Teams for virtual visits within their EHRs, Microsoft said April 12.

8. Yonkers, N.Y.-based Saint Joseph's Medical Center expanded its Oracle Health EHR system and its Cerner RevElate patient accounting system to its 12 clinic health systems April 12.

9. Cerner Enviza is working with the FDA and John Snow Labs to develop artificial intelligence-based tools that can extract clinical notes from patients' EHRs, the EHR vendor said April 10.

10. Larry Ellison, chair, chief technology officer and co-founder of Cerner parent company Oracle, ranked fourth on the Forbes billionaire list April 4 with a net worth of $107 billion, according to the April 4 report.

11. Gatesville, Texas-based Coryell Health went live with the first phase of its Cerner EHR implementation at its hospital, outpatient departments and clinics March 27.