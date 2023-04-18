Oracle, Deloitte partner on increasing medtech connectivity

Oracle is partnering with consulting company Deloitte to expand its health technology offerings designed to increase connectivity.

Through the partnership, Deloitte will assist health systems' transfer to the Oracle Cerner EHR system. Additionally, Deloitte will help organizations transition to the Oracle Cloud and work to integrate artificial intelligence tools within the health system's workflows, according to an April 18 Deloitte news release.

"As health care continues to shift toward patient-driven, wellness care, we believe it's important to align our offerings with the future of healthcare, and to lead our Oracle clients toward increasing degrees of digital transformation and human-centric, intelligent care delivery," Hashim Simjee, global Oracle healthcare leader and principal at Deloitte Consulting, said in the release. "Our goal is to empower consumers to control their own health care journeys while giving providers the means to deliver both better human and financial outcomes."