Epic in the last 30 days

From adding more hospitals and health systems to its EHR system to diving into spatial computing with Apple, here are 11 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported on by Becker's Hospital Review in February:

The former Somerset (Pa.) Hospital's affiliation with Pittsburgh-based UPMC will give the facility access to an Epic EHR system.



A recent study conducted by the University of Michigan found that Epic's Sepsis Model struggles to differentiate between high- and low-risk patients before they receive treatments.



Georgetown, S.C.-based Tidelands Health said it is transitioning to an Epic EHR system.



Epic Systems is working on creating an app for Apple's new Vision Pro headset dubbed the Epic Spatial Computing Concept app.



Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan Health has moved its primary care group, Coastal Medical, to an Epic EHR system.



Epic's Welcome scored 89.4 in overall performance for patient intake management, according to a Feb. 16 report from KLAS.



Great Falls-based Benefis Health System is switching to an Epic EHR system.



Epic embedded Abridge's generative AI for clinical documentation within its standard workflows.



