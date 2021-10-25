8 biggest EHR go-lives in 2021

Listen
From EHRs that span several years to deals that surpass billions of dollars, here are the eight most notable EHR go-lives Becker's Hospital Review reported in 2021.
Eight recent EHR go-lives:
- Miami-based Health Choice Network is partnering with Epic to launch a new integrated EHR system across its provider network. The $400 million EHR investment will move HCN's 44 health centers onto the same EHR system, letting providers share primary care, oral health, behavioral health, specialty care, pharmacy and population health records on a single platform.
- Powell (Wyo.) Valley Healthcare will make the transition from its NextGen Healthcare Information Systems EHR to a Cerner system. Powell Valley Healthcare has been using NextGen Healthcare's EHR since 2013. The Cerner EHR will cost Powell Valley Healthcare $357,000 annually.
- West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health rolled out Epic's EHR at its remaining hospitals and facilities are now live. Tower Health recorded $30.4 million in one-time expenses, including $19.6 million related to its Epic implementation at newly acquired hospitals. The health system began deploying the EHR in August 2019.
- Alaska-based Petersburg Medical Center is moving forward with plans to deploy a new Cerner EHR system. The hospital's board approved a proposal Dec. 22 for the $1.3 million EHR implementation project. The new system will replace Petersburg's 6-year-old EHR.
- Cerner's $16 billion EHR deployment with the Department of Veteran Affairs, the largest U.S. health system, is expected to increase by a few billion dollars. The rollout is expected to be completed in 2028, following a 10-year timeline.
- Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Health System began the implementation process for a new Epic EHR as part of its affiliation with the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Columbus, Ohio-based OSU and Adena expanded their affiliation in October 2020 to expand patient access and move Adena to Epic. OSU will help Adena with the installation and employee training for the new EHR. The implementation is expected to take 18-24 months, with the go-live set for 2022.
- The Department of Defense went live on its new Cerner EHR system across healthcare facilities in 12 more states. For its most recent deployment wave, the DOD launched the MHS Genesis EHR system at locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, Utah and Wyoming. The Department of Defense expects to fully deploy MHS Genesis by the end of 2023.
- Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge, La., entered contract negotiations with LCMC Health to join the New Orleans-based system's Epic EHR platform. Woman's Hospital began looking for a partner in June that would share its Epic EHR system so the hospital wouldn't have to front the costs, estimated to be $200 million over the next seven years, on its own.