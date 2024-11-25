7 Epic updates in 30 days

From its EHR system going live in new hospitals to rolling out application programming interfaces that allow app developers integrating with Epic to be compliant with federal interoperability standards, here are 7 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's Hospital Review in November:

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System said it is investing $160 million to transition to an Epic EHR system.



New Bern, N.C.-based CarolinaEast Health System said it is moving to an Epic EHR system on Nov. 30.



In a Nov. 4 blog post, Epic CEO and Founder Judy Faulkner detailed how the EHR giant came up with a way for physicians to access patient charts at home before interoperability.

On Nov. 4 Epic went live with application programming interfaces that allow app developers integrating with Epic to be compliant with federal interoperability standards.

Albany (N.Y.) Med health System unified its enterprise under the Epic EHR on Nov. 2.



In September, Jennie Stuart Health, based in Hopkinsville, Ky., signed a non-binding letter of intent to merge with Evansville, Ind.-based Deaconess Health System. If approved, the merger would enable Jennie Stuart Health to accelerate its implementation of an Epic EHR system, according to the organization.



Pullman (Wash.) Regional Hospital welcomed Pullman-based Palouse Medical into its Epic EHR.