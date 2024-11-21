Florida health system to invest $160M in Epic

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System is investing $160 million to transition to an Epic EHR system.

Within the next two years, the new Epic platform will fully replace multiple standalone and auxiliary systems, simplify workflows for care providers, and leverage innovative tools to enhance patient care delivery, according to a Nov. 21 news release from the health system.

"This investment represents a significant step we are taking today to ensure our patients receive the best care possible now and well into the future," Sarasota Memorial Health Care System CEO David Verinder said in the release.