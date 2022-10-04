5 health systems switching to Epic EHR systems

Below are five health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Sept. 15.

Oakland, Md.-based Garrett Regional Medical Center is receiving a $650,000 grant to install an Epic EHR system. The new Epic EHR will allow patient records from Garrett Regional Medical Center to be shared more quickly with specialists at WVU Medicine and other larger medical facilities.





Atlanta-based Emory Healthcare is switching from its Oracle Cerner EHR system to an Epic EHR system. The health system made the switch on Oct. 1. According to Emory Healthcare, the new system will help it seamlessly share patient records and improve its billing and scheduling functions.





Houston-based Memorial Hermann Health System is switching from its Oracle Cerner EHR system to an Epic EHR system. The implementation will begin in early 2023 and take multiple years.





Iola, Kan.-based Allen County Regional Hospital installed an Epic EHR system Oct. 1. The new system allows the hospital to align themselves more closely with other hospitals in Kansas City, Mo.-based Saint Luke's Health System.





Harnett Health, a two-hospital system in Dunn, N.C., and Lillington, N.C., completed its transition to Epic EHR on Oct. 1. The switch to Epic further integrates Harnett Health into Fayetteville, N.C.-based Cape Fear Valley Health System, which Harnett joined in March 2021.