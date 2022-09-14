5 health systems opting for Epic EHR systems

Below are five health systems that launched a new Epic EHR system or announced plans to do so since Aug. 2.

Winchester, Va.-based Valley Health will spend $50 million to install its own Epic EHR system. The health system has used Epic's EHR through a partnership with Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System since 2014 and plans to install its own upgraded version of the system.



Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center implemented a new EHR system in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center. The new system, dubbed APeX, allows patients to have digital access to all their health information through Epic Systems' patient portal.



MercyOne health system will transition to Epic EHR to align with Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health. Trinity plans to transition MercyOne to its common platforms, including a single EHR. MercyOne uses Cerner but will switch to Epic, which Trinity rolled out to its hospitals over the last few years.



On Sept. 17, McLeansboro, Ill.-based Hamilton Memorial Hospital District will go live with Epic's EHR system.



Cody (Wyo.) Regional Health announced plans to go live with Epic's EHR system on Oct. 1. The Epic EHR system will replace the health system's current medical record and patient billing software, Meditech.