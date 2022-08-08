MarinHealth goes live with Epic EHR system

Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center's new EHR system called APeX went live at the health system Aug. 8.

The new system, which was implemented in collaboration with the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, allows patients to have digital access to all their health information through Epic Systems' patient portal, according to an Aug. 8 press release.

Using a patient portal app on their phone or computer, patients will also be able to access test results, appointments and health information and message their physicians.

The health system received a $20 million tax-exempt note from the state to replace its EHR system with Epic's EHR system.