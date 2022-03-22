5 health systems launching, expanding Cerner EHRs

Listen
Here are five health systems that have deployed a Cerner EHR or announced plans to do so in 2022.
- Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities.
- Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is deploying a new Cerner EHR.
- Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital's new Cerner EHR is set to go live by the end of March.
- NorthBay Healthcare extended its Cerner contract through 2027 to provide new services designed to address the Fairfield, Calif.-based system's needs.
- The Defense Department launched Cerner's MHS Genesis EHR system across 100 healthcare facilities in Texas and at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.