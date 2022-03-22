5 health systems launching, expanding Cerner EHRs

Here are five health systems that have deployed a Cerner EHR or announced plans to do so in 2022.

Greenville, Texas-based Hunt Regional Healthcare is adopting Cerner's Millennium EHR across all its facilities.



Rock Springs, Wyo.-based Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County is deploying a new Cerner EHR.



Bar Harbor, Maine-based Mount Desert Island Hospital's new Cerner EHR is set to go live by the end of March.



NorthBay Healthcare extended its Cerner contract through 2027 to provide new services designed to address the Fairfield, Calif.-based system's needs.



The Defense Department launched Cerner's MHS Genesis EHR system across 100 healthcare facilities in Texas and at Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune in North Carolina.