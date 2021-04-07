16 hospitals, health systems seeking Allscripts, Cerner, Epic, Meditech talent

Four of the top vendors hospitals use to participate in the Medicare EHR Incentive program are Allscripts, Cerner, Epic and Meditech, according to ONC data.

Sixteen hospitals and health systems that posted job listings seeking EHR and IT expertise in the last two weeks:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job seeker websites.

Allscripts

1. MaineHealth (Portland, Maine): Seeks a decision support analyst

2. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System: Seeks a support analyst

3. Berkshire Health Systems (Pittsfield, Mass.): Seeks an applications analyst

4. RWJBarnabas Health (West Orange, N.J.): Seeks a clinical informatics support specialist

Cerner

1. Capital Health (Trenton, N.J.): Seeks a clinical application system analyst

2. Nicklaus Children's Hospital (Miami): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. Memorial Health System (Springfield, Ill.): Seeks an information services clinical systems analyst

4. NorthBay Healthcare (Fairfield, Calif.): Seeks a clinical data analyst

Epic

1. Scripps Health (San Diego): Seeks an application analyst

2. UNC Health Care (Morrisville, N.C.): Seeks an application systems analyst

3. Cook Children's Health Care System (Fort Worth, Texas): Seeks an application systems analyst

4. Children's Hospital of Philadelphia: Seeks a systems analyst

Meditech

1. St. Bernard's Hospital and Health Care Center (Chicago): Seeks a health information management supervisor

2. Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (Saint Johnsbury): Seeks a clinical systems analyst

3. CHI Mercy Health of Roseburg (Ore.): Seeks a clinical application support specialist

4. Grand View Health (Sellersville, Pa.): Seeks an information systems data analyst

More articles on EHRs:

Physicians with positive perceptions about vendor's EHR delivery, ranked by specialty

Top 10 variables affecting EHR satisfaction for inpatient, ambulatory physicians

Epic's Judy Faulkner moves up on Forbes' billionaires list

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.