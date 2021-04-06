Top 10 variables affecting EHR satisfaction for inpatient, ambulatory physicians

The EHR's ability to support quality care and how well the organization has implemented their records system are two of the main drivers for both inpatient and ambulatory physicians' satisfaction with their EHR vendors, according to a recent KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.

For its Role of Provider/Vendor Partnership in EHR Success report, KLAS and the Arch Collaborative analyzed physicians' perceptions about their EHRs and how satisfied they are with their vendors.

Here are the top 10 variables that affect satisfaction with EHR vendor's delivery for inpatient physicians.

Organization/IT delivery

Has needed functionality for specialty

Enables quality care

System response time

Internal integration

Easy to learn

Enables patient safety

Enables efficiency

Enables patient-centered care

System reliability

Here are the top 10 variables that affect satisfaction with EHR vendor's delivery for ambulatory physicians.

Has needed functionality for specialty

Enables quality care

Organization/IT delivery

System response time

Internal integration

Easy to learn

Enables patient safety

Enables efficiency

System reliability

External integration

