Physicians with positive perceptions about vendor's EHR delivery, ranked by specialty
Hospital medicine and family medicine physicians are among the highest percentage of specialties that agree their IT vendor has developed a high quality EHR system, according to a recent KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.
For its Role of Provider/Vendor Partnership in EHR Success report, KLAS and the Arch Collaborative analyzed inpatient physicians' perceptions about their EHRs and how satisfied they are with their vendors.
Here are the physicians who agreed that their vendor created a high-quality EHR, listed by specialty:
- Hospital medicine: 62 percent
- Family medicine: 58 percent
- Pediatrics: 58 percent
- Internal medicine: 54 percent
- OBGYN: 54 percent
- Physical rehabilitation: 52 percent
- Psychiatry: 52 percent
- Endocrinology: 51 percent
- General surgery: 51 percent
- Neurology: 51 percent
- Urology: 51 percent
- Neonatology: 50 percent
- Nephrology: 50 percent
- Otolaryngology: 50 percent
- Anesthesiology: 49 percent
- Pulmonology: 48 percent
- Emergency medicine: 47 percent
- Gastroenterology: 47 percent
- Critical care: 45 percent
- Infectious disease: 45 percent
- Cardiology: 43 percent
- Neurosurgery: 43 percent
- Orthopedics: 43 percent
- Hematology/oncology: 42 percent
- Plastic surgery: 40 percent
- Radiology: 40 percent
