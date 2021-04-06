Physicians with positive perceptions about vendor's EHR delivery, ranked by specialty

Hospital medicine and family medicine physicians are among the highest percentage of specialties that agree their IT vendor has developed a high quality EHR system, according to a recent KLAS Research and Arch Collaborative report.

For its Role of Provider/Vendor Partnership in EHR Success report, KLAS and the Arch Collaborative analyzed inpatient physicians' perceptions about their EHRs and how satisfied they are with their vendors.

Here are the physicians who agreed that their vendor created a high-quality EHR, listed by specialty:

Hospital medicine: 62 percent

Family medicine: 58 percent

Pediatrics: 58 percent

Internal medicine: 54 percent

OBGYN: 54 percent

Physical rehabilitation: 52 percent

Psychiatry: 52 percent

Endocrinology: 51 percent

General surgery: 51 percent

Neurology: 51 percent

Urology: 51 percent

Neonatology: 50 percent

Nephrology: 50 percent

Otolaryngology: 50 percent

Anesthesiology: 49 percent

Pulmonology: 48 percent

Emergency medicine: 47 percent

Gastroenterology: 47 percent

Critical care: 45 percent

Infectious disease: 45 percent

Cardiology: 43 percent

Neurosurgery: 43 percent

Orthopedics: 43 percent

Hematology/oncology: 42 percent

Plastic surgery: 40 percent

Radiology: 40 percent

