10 Epic updates in 30 days

From winning damages in an ongoing legal battle to inking additional hospital and health system EHR partnerships, here are 10 updates on Epic's operations, software products and partnerships reported by Becker's in the past month:

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from Mumbai-based Tata Consultancy Services, seeking to appeal a verdict from the District Court of Wisconsin in a trade secrets dispute with Epic. The rejection of the appeal implies the company is obligated to pay Epic $140 million in damages. Epic alleged that in 2014, Tata employees illicitly obtained data, documents, trade secrets and confidential information from the EHR giant.



Employees at Epic, based in Verona, Wis., are expressing resistance to the company's remote work policy as the state prepares for winter.



Grantsburg, Wis.-based Burnett Medical Center converted its EHR system to Epic on Nov. 12.



Epic staffers field customer requests around the clock — sometimes handling queries for other health IT companies, according to founder and CEO Judy Faulkner.



In a November report by KLAS Research, the Epic Payer Platform, which facilitates data sharing between payers and Epic, scored 91 out of 100, with users praising its adherence to commitments and seamless delivery of crucial data to providers. Epic Systems also earned a rating of 87.8 out of 100 for its data-handling proficiency, with customers expressing contentment with the integration of clinical and other data from Epic's extensive ecosystem into their analytics platform.



AltaMed Health Services, based in Los Angeles, completed a migration to Epic Hyperdrive.



Midwestern University, a medical school based in Downers Grove, Ill., that offers care through its clinics, selected Epic as its EHR.



