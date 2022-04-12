Walmart's healthcare ambitions: 8 recent moves

Walmart, which recently made headlines for opening health clinics in Florida, is continuing to establish its presence in the healthcare industry. Here are eight most recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's.

Marcus Osborne, senior vice president of Walmart Health, departed from the company on Jan. 1.

Walmart teamed up with Health at Scale to offer personalized recommendations for healthcare providers to Walmart staff and their families.



Walmart partnered with Quest Diagnostics to give customers access to consumer-initiated lab testing.



Wamart's healthcare branch becomes the company's fastest growing business, as reported by its fourth-quarter earnings published Feb. 17.



Walmart reported that 80 percent of its COVID-19 vaccines were delivered to underserved communities.

Walmart teamed up with BetterUp to create a mental health platform designed to improve the overall well being of caregivers.



Walmart is seeking to fill 50,000 jobs to expand its health and wellness teams.



Walmart Health announced that it would open five new clinics in Florida that will utilize Epic's EHR system.