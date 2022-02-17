Healthcare was Walmart's fastest-growing comp business in Q4: 5 things to know

Listen
Despite inflation pressures, Walmart beat expectations for its fourth-quarter earnings report published Feb. 17, with a strong performance from its healthcare branch.
Five key takeaways:
- The total revenue for the quarter rose to $152.9 billion, up 0.5 percent.
- The total revenue for the year sat at $572.8 billion, up 2.4 percent.
- Walmart U.S. President and CEO John Furner said the health and wellness section of the company stood out in the fourth quarter, producing strong results.
- "The health business was our fastest growing comp business in Q4," he said in an earnings call.
- He pointed to the expansion of the healthcare business using tech as a way to help the company fulfill its purpose. "We're seeing with the addition of things like our telehealth company and other services, the ability for our pharmacists and techs to practice at the top of their licenses and really help customers live better," he said in the call.