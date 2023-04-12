Optum's leadership shakeup: 3 recent exec moves

UnitedHealth Group's Optum has been shaking up its leadership as some executives get promoted to new positions, while others have left the company for other healthcare ventures.
Here are three recent leadership and executive moves from Optum since Feb. 2:
- David Frankenfield, former vice president of enterprise data and analytics at Optum, left his role to join health tech company Amplify Health Asia. Mr. Frankenfield will serve as Amplify Health's chief data and analytics officer.
- Caitlin Zulla was promoted to CEO of Optum Health's east region. Prior to this, Ms. Zulla spent more than three years as CEO of SCA Health, a surgery center chain owned by Optum.
- Phil McKoy, Optum's CIO, took on a new position as Optum's new enterprise lead. In this role, Mr. McKoy will be responsible for enterprise shared services as well as enterprise integration services.