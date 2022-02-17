5 recent healthcare moves from CVS

CVS Health has been making moves to maintain its ambitions of becoming a healthcare destination, most notably through its partnership to bring clinical trials to pharmacies. Here are five healthcare moves CVS has made in the past two months.

1. CVS Health CEO Karen Lynch, described four initiatives the company will undertake to integrate itself into the healthcare industry – adding behavioral specialists into stores, adding virtual primary care, expanding primary care ambitions and continuing to provide vaccinations.

2. CVS launched "Health Zones" in collaboration with local nonprofits and Uber to get people to medical appointments, work and educational programs.

3. CVS Health partnered with Medable, a decentralized clinical trial platform, to increase clinical trial access for potential participants through select MinuteClinic locations.

4. CVS plans to use its increased customer base from the pandemic to maintain the growth of its health service offerings.

5. CVS launched a digital service to make finding, ordering and picking up at-home COVID-19 test kits easier for its customers.