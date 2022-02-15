CVS debuts digital system to ease buying of COVID-19 tests

CVS on Feb. 15 launched a digital service to make finding, ordering and picking up at-home COVID-19 test kits easier for its customers.

Customers can visit the CVS website or app to find COVID-19 test kits. They can enter their insurance information during online checkout, and CVS will process claims with customers' insurance providers on their behalf.

If CVS does not accept a customer's insurance plan, the customer will be notified and given the option to pay out of pocket and follow the insurance plan's claim submission process. 

After ordering a test kit, customers receive email or text message notifications with updates on order status, including when to go to a CVS location for pickup.

 

