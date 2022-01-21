CVS CEO on disrupting traditional healthcare: 4 things to know

Karen Lynch, chief executive officer of CVS Health, described what CVS has been doing to disrupt the traditional landscape of the healthcare industry to The New York Times on Jan. 21.

Ms. Lynch said she aims to make sure CVS Health is acessible and afforable for all and for CVS Health to be looked at as a healthcare company.

"I don't want people to think about CVS Health as just that drugstore," Ms. Lynch told The New York Times.

These are the steps CVS Health has been taking to integrate itself into the healthcare industry:

1. Adding behavioral health specialists in its stores.

2. Implementing virtual primary care.

3. Continuing to expand into primary care.

4. Continuing to provide vaccinations.