10 recent moves from healthcare disruptors

From offering grants to support rural hospitals to new features that support telehealth, disruptors are continuing to expand on their healthcare ventures.
Here are 10 healthcare moves from disruptors in March:
- Microsoft launched Azure Health Data Services, a service that brings data from clinical and medical technology application programming interfaces so it can be viewed together in data visualizations. Microsoft also announced its partnership with Cognizant, an information technology company, that will combine with Microsoft's Cloud for healthcare to communicate patient health data to providers.
- Samsung offered rural hospitals, which struggled to pay for telehealth enterprise software, grants to access proper funding.
- CVS Health filed a trademark application to bring the health services it provides in its in-store clinics, its telehealth platform and non-emergency medical treatment services to the Metaverse.
- Google Care Studio expanded with Conditions, a feature that uses natural language processing to provide physicians with a dynamic list of conditions pulled from patient records.
- Verizon expanded its telehealth platform BlueJeans to include new partner integrations and new data sources.
- Microsoft Teams added new features to better support telehealth visits.
- Walmart announced it is looking to hire 50,000 new employees by the end of April to expand its health and wellness teams.
- Morgan Health invested $5 million into a physician-led analytics company.
- Samsung introduced the 4K QLED Smart Healthcare TV that can display schedules and caregiver details.
- LG opened its third innovation center for healthcare technology.