Microsoft Teams adds features for virtual healthcare appointments

Integrating with Cerner's EHR to collect patient information from virtual visits, Microsoft's new features in Teams aim to provide a simpler and convenient experience for patients and providers for telehealth workflows.
According to a March 15 press release, the adoption of telehealth in healthcare inspired the Teams platform to introduce new features such as:
- On-demand appointments: Patients can request on-demand appointments with their physician using an on-demand scheduler where they can see and monitor appointments through the Microsoft Bookings app in Teams.
- Collect patient information: Teams will integrate Microsoft Forms and the Microsoft Bookings app to allow healthcare organizations to collect patient responses from online forms and view them throughout the visit.
- Device tester: The device tester will help patients test their internet-connected devices and connection before joining a virtual appointment through Teams.
- Analytic insights: Performance from virtual appointments through Teams will be measured. Healthcare organizations will be able to assess lobby wait-time, appointment duration and more for appointments scheduled through Microsoft Bookings and the Microsoft Teams electronic health record connector.
- The Microsoft Teams EHR connector for virtual appointments will now be integrated with Cerner to make it easier for clinicians to launch virtual appointments with patients or consult with other providers in Teams directly from their health record system.
- Teladoc Health Solo: Teams will partner with Teladoc Health to manage telehealth appointments, patient information and clinicians notes through the smart notes platform.