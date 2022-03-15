Samsung unveils ‘healthcare TV’

Samsung introduced a healthcare TV aimed at improving in-room patient care March 15.

4 things to know

1. The Samsung 4K QLED Smart Healthcare TV can display several types of content at once. Multimedia content can be displayed along with information like schedules and caregiver details, eliminating the needs for whiteboards and paper signs, according to a March 15 Samsung news release.

2. The TVs work with ShareSafe’s healthcare mobile application ShareView to create a secure casting connection from a mobile device. This allows for the TVs to integrate EHRs and other sources of content.

3. ShareSafe is HIPAA-secure and built on a Zero Trust architecture.

4. Consulting clinicians can be connected with live via a telehealth feature.