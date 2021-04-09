9 recent Apple partnerships in the last 6 months: A timeline

Apple has been emerging into the healthcare sector from tech developments to collaborating on medical research studies.

Below is a timeline of some of Apple's most notable partnerships, as covered by Becker's Hospital Review in the past six months.

Oct. 25, 2020: The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched its statewide COVID-19 exposure notification system in partnership with Google and Apple.

Dec. 2, 2020: Pella (Iowa) Regional Health Center partnered with Apple to offer the tech giant's Health Records feature to patients. The app gives patients access to their health data directly on their iPhones.

Dec. 10, 2020: The California governor's office began rolling out the University of California San Diego Health's COVID-19 exposure notification system across the state. UCSD Health's app, dubbed the CA Notify app, uses Google and Apple's mobile exposure notification technology.

Dec. 28, 2020: Los Angeles County partnered with health startup Healthvana to roll out a new digital offering that allows residents to store records of their COVID-19 vaccination in Apple Wallet or on a similar Google platform.

Jan. 1: UnitedHealthcare will offer certain members of its wearable device well-being program a six-month free subscription to Apple Fitness+.

Jan. 11: Apple and Cambridge, Mass.-based neurological therapies company Biogen partnered on a research project to analyze how the Apple Watch and iPhone could help monitor cognitive health.

Feb. 3: Apple researchers worked with scientists from Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital and Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University to design a system within the Apple Watch that tracks Parkinson's disease symptoms, according to research published in Science Translational Medicine, which is published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science.

Feb 18: Apple inked a new collaboration with University Health Network in Toronto to test if Apple Watch monitoring can detect early signs of heart failure.

March 2: Apple partnered with the University of Michigan School of Public Health to test hearing health and noise exposure using Apple's Noise app, which measures noise levels and alerts users when a noise may be dangerous to their hearing.

March 9: Apple and Harvard University teamed up to conduct a large-scale study on menstruation symptoms with the goal of advancing science around and destigmatizing menstruation.

More articles on digital transformation:

Vaccine passports: 10 states with bans, limitations & green lights

Here's what Northwell is doing with 2,800 Amazon Echo devices

Kaiser Permanente Ventures joins $65M funding round for digital home care platform

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.