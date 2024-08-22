Health systems getting new marketing chiefs

Naomi Diaz -

Here are four hospitals and health systems appointing new chief marketing officers to their teams, as reported by Becker's since June 20:

  1. Mountain View, Calif.-based El Camino Health named Mark Klein as its new chief communications and marketing officer.

  2. Teaneck, N.J.-based Holy Name named Suzanne Tammaro as its new chief marketing officer.

  3. Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health named Nick Ragone as its new chief marketing and communications officer.

  4. St. Louis-based BJC Health System named Rebecca Sesler as its new chief marketing and communications officer.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Webinars