Cleveland Clinic named 3rd founding partner of Cleveland WNBA team

Cleveland Clinic has been named the third Founding Partner of Cleveland’s WNBA team, becoming the franchise’s official hospital and sports medicine provider.

The multiyear deal covers Northeast Ohio and the surrounding region ahead of the team’s inaugural 2028 season, according to a July 29 news release from Cleveland Clinic.

Under the agreement, Cleveland Clinic will lead injury prevention programming for the franchise’s ELITE youth basketball platform, which serves girls across Ohio, Western Pennsylvania and Western New York. The health system will also supply mental health, recovery and sports medicine expertise to the program.

Cleveland WNBA players and youth program participants will get access to Cleveland Clinic’s Women’s Integrated Sports, Exercise and Research (WISER) Center.

The deal also includes presenting sponsorship of the team’s regular season, jersey patch placement and community wellness nights at the Cleveland Clinic Global Peak Performance Center, the Cavaliers’ new training facility on Cleveland’s Cuyahoga Riverfront.

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