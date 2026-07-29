Jefferson names Eagles’ Saquon Barkley brand ambassador

Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health has named Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley as its newest brand ambassador.

Mr. Barkley will appear in Jefferson’s “Champions of Care” campaign alongside fellow Eagle Brandon Graham and make community appearances on the system’s behalf throughout the year, according to a July 29 news release.

The partnership also connects Jefferson with the Michael Ann and Saquon Barkley Hope Foundation to support initiatives across the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley regions, including education programs, scholarships, housing stability efforts and a backpack drive.

“Saquon Barkley is a leader both on and off the field — someone whose work ethic, humility, and connection to this city inspire people far beyond the stadium,” said Nick Ragone, executive vice president and chief marketing officer for Jefferson. “Together, we will work to fulfill our mission of improving lives across the Greater Philadelphia and Lehigh Valley regions.”

The ambassador role builds on Jefferson’s broader relationship with the Eagles, which in February included a multiyear extension naming the team’s South Philadelphia practice facility the Jefferson Health Training Complex.

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