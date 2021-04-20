5 key marketing moves CVS made in the last year

CVS Health's marketing team, led by chief marketing officer Norman de Greve, has a history of executing robust advertising campaigns, as well as staying on top of consumer trends and preferences.

Below are five key marketing moves CVS has made in the past year:

CVS launched a campaign in July 2020 called "Time for Care" to encourage Americans to seek primary care during the pandemic.



CVS made changes to its website in February to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine registration process and address confusion many users were facing.



CVS joined the Ad Council's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative Feb. 19 as a founding partner. The effort aims to educate the public about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and build confidence in the vaccines to increase uptake, particularly in Black and Hispanic communities.



A March 2 Wall Street Journal report revealed CVS and other retail pharmacy chains were using the data they collect from millions of customers who sign up for COVID-19 vaccines to better tailor their marketing efforts and promote their stores and services.



In March, pharmacists from CVS and other retail pharmacy chains filmed public service announcements addressing common questions about COVID-19 vaccination for The Ad Council's "It's Up To You" campaign.

