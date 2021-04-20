5 key marketing moves CVS made in the last year
CVS Health's marketing team, led by chief marketing officer Norman de Greve, has a history of executing robust advertising campaigns, as well as staying on top of consumer trends and preferences.
Below are five key marketing moves CVS has made in the past year:
- CVS launched a campaign in July 2020 called "Time for Care" to encourage Americans to seek primary care during the pandemic.
- CVS made changes to its website in February to simplify the COVID-19 vaccine registration process and address confusion many users were facing.
- CVS joined the Ad Council's COVID-19 Vaccine Education Initiative Feb. 19 as a founding partner. The effort aims to educate the public about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines and build confidence in the vaccines to increase uptake, particularly in Black and Hispanic communities.
- A March 2 Wall Street Journal report revealed CVS and other retail pharmacy chains were using the data they collect from millions of customers who sign up for COVID-19 vaccines to better tailor their marketing efforts and promote their stores and services.
- In March, pharmacists from CVS and other retail pharmacy chains filmed public service announcements addressing common questions about COVID-19 vaccination for The Ad Council's "It's Up To You" campaign.
More articles on digital marketing:
How Jefferson Health's social media chief is addressing vaccine hesitancy among Gen Z
White House launches media push promoting vaccine eligibility: 4 details
60 top health systems urge public to 'get the vaccine to save lives' in new campaign
© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.