1.1M health records breached in April: 5 biggest cyberattacks

In April, 29 organizations reported to HHS that 1.1 million people were affected by data breaches.
Here are the five largest data breaches reported to HHS in April:
- Adaptive Health Integrations (Williston, N.D.): 510,574 individuals affected
- ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): 345,353 individuals affected
- Newman Regional Health (Emporia, Kan.): 52,224 individuals affected
- Wellstar Health (Atlanta): 30,417 individuals affected
- Central Vermont Eye Care (Rutland City): 30,000 individuals affected