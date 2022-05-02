1.1M health records breached in April: 5 biggest cyberattacks

In April, 29 organizations reported to HHS that 1.1 million people were affected by data breaches.

Here are the five largest data breaches reported to HHS in April:

  1. Adaptive Health Integrations (Williston, N.D.): 510,574 individuals affected

  2. ARcare (Augusta, Ark.): 345,353 individuals affected

  3. Newman Regional Health (Emporia, Kan.): 52,224 individuals affected

  4. Wellstar Health (Atlanta): 30,417 individuals affected

  5. Central Vermont Eye Care (Rutland City): 30,000 individuals affected

