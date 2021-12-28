10 most read compensation stories in 2021

Stories about salary rankings and healthcare CEO compensation were popular among readers this year.

The 10 most read compensation stories published by Becker's in 2021, listed in descending order:

1. RN salary by state — California is No. 1 at $120,560

2. 5 highest-paying physician specialties

3. Physician assistant salary by state — Alaska is No. 1 at $150,430

4. 18 highest-paid CEOs in healthcare

5. 10 highest-paying medical specialties

6. 21 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs

7. 10 PA specialties that earn the most

8. Nurse practitioner salary by state — California is No. 1 at $145,970

9. 29 physician specialties ranked by annual compensation

10. Average base salaries for 20 recruited medical specialties