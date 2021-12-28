10 most read compensation stories in 2021

- Small
- Medium
- Large
Stories about salary rankings and healthcare CEO compensation were popular among readers this year.
The 10 most read compensation stories published by Becker's in 2021, listed in descending order:
1. RN salary by state — California is No. 1 at $120,560
2. 5 highest-paying physician specialties
3. Physician assistant salary by state — Alaska is No. 1 at $150,430
4. 18 highest-paid CEOs in healthcare
5. 10 highest-paying medical specialties
6. 21 'overpaid' healthcare CEOs
7. 10 PA specialties that earn the most
8. Nurse practitioner salary by state — California is No. 1 at $145,970
9. 29 physician specialties ranked by annual compensation
10. Average base salaries for 20 recruited medical specialties